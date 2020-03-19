Menu

World

Coronavirus: Cruise ship docks in France after 2 former passengers test positive

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 19, 2020 9:10 am
Updated March 19, 2020 10:16 am
An Italian cruise ship that earlier in its voyage disembarked two passengers who later tested positive for the coronavirus has docked in Marseille, southern France, port authorities and passengers said on Thursday.

The 1,400 passengers and the crew of the ship – which left Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 5 on a cruise destined for Venice, Italy – will remain on board as they wait for the results of coronavirus infection tests on suspected cases.

READ MORE: Coronavirus to slash Atlantic Canada’s cruise season

“The regional health authority will investigate the situation on board. We are waiting for its decision to see whether passengers can disembark,” a port authority spokesman said.

An American passenger said that he and some other U.S. citizens had already received airplane tickets for a charter flight that would fly them back to Atlanta late on Thursday.

But he added that passengers had received no word on whether French authorities would let them disembark.

In a statement, Costa Cruises told Global News that it is working closely with officials in France for disembarkation “in compliance with relevant health protocols.”

“The ship is then scheduled to continue towards Italy, where Costa is working with local authorities to complete disembarkation for remaining guests,” a spokesperson said via email.

“The health and safety of guests, crew members and of the destinations is of the utmost importance for Costa Crociere.”

— with Global News files 

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusFrancecoronavirus newsItalyCoronavirus Cruise Shipcoronavirus italyCoronavirus Updatescoronavirus francecanadians cruise shipCosta LuminosaCosta Luminosa coronavirus
