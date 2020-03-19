Rick Zamperin: Most impactful NFL free agent signings, so far

Send this page to someone via email

While the sports world remains on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Football League‘s free agency period has taken centre stage and it has not disappointed whatsoever.

The NFL’s headlines have been dominated by a flurry of quarterbacks who have decided to sign with other teams, those who’ve been traded elsewhere, and a handful that have re-signed with their respective clubs.

That’s not to say marquee players at other positions have been sitting on their hands, on the contrary, they’ve made a big splash as well.

Let’s take a look at the most impactful free agent moves over the last couple of days.

The most earth-shattering move saw future Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady leave New England after 20 years to join Tampa Bay, where he will face quarterback Drew Brees (who re-signed with New Orleans) twice a season. Brady brings instant leadership to the Buccaneers and a more consistent performer under centre.

Story continues below advertisement

After 16 seasons with the Chargers, Philip Rivers moves from Los Angeles to Indianapolis and gives the Colts a big upgrade at the most important position on the field.

The Titans will be a formidable unit after re-signing Ryan Tannehill, last year’s top-rated QB, and then trading pivot Marcus Mariota to the Raiders to eliminate any prospect of a quarterback controversy in Tennessee.

Thanks to Brady’s departure to the NFC, and the acquisition of receiver Stefon Diggs, Buffalo has vaulted to the top of many football pundit’s 2020 AFC East standings. The Bills should score more points this season and they still have one of the league’s elite defensive units.

Story continues below advertisement

Dallas’ move to franchise quarterback Dak Prescott allowed the Cowboys to re-up receiver Amari Cooper and keep their three-headed monster with running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is smiling from ear-to-ear after Arizona picked up receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade from Houston for running back David Johnson. Murray also has future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald to throw the ball too and he can also hand it off to tailback Kenyon Drake.

Loading up in free agency is rarely successful in securing a trip to the Super Bowl but it surely makes for a much more interesting offseason.