Health

Semperviva Yoga permanently closes amid coronavirus pandemic

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 12:41 pm
Google Streetview.

Semperviva Yoga said Wednesday it is permanently closing its four Vancouver studios effective immediately.

In a letter to members, the company, which has been in business for 25 years, said it has seen a steady number of membership cancellations due to the coronavirus since February.

What kind of financial support and housing security can British Columbians expect in coronavirus crisis?

The company said their problems worsened when restrictions intended to curb the spread of the virus forced it to close its four studios and cancel future teacher training programs and workshops.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Canada’s big banks to allow mortgage payment deferrals

The company also said it had been grappling with “significant increases in studio lease rates” and was unable to pay its March rent.

Other businesses have expressed concern that the pandemic force them to shut permanently.

The organization representing B.C.’s restaurant industry says up to 15 per cent of restaurants could shutter for good.

Federal government promises financial help for COVID-19 financial victims

Premier John Horgan said the government has been in consultation with business leaders to ensure people can make ends meet as more and more self-isolate.

— With files from Simon Little

