Crime

Peterborough woman charged with drug-impaired driving: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 10:41 am
A Peterborough woman has been charged with drug-impaired driving.
A Peterborough woman is facing impaired driving and drug charges following a traffic investigation on Tuesday.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 7:30 p.m., police received a call from paramedics regarding two unresponsive women in a vehicle in the area of Middlefield Road and Otonabee Drive in the city.

READ MORE: Drug-impaired driving arrest made following call from Peterborough citizen, police say

When officers arrived on scene, police say the driver was responsive and seen exiting the vehicle. Officers spoke with the driver and launched an investigation, which included the use of a drug recognition expert — and determined that the driver was impaired by a drug.

The driver was placed under arrest and during the search was allegedly found to be in possession of an amount of fentanyl. Police also allege the driver’s licence and vehicle licence plates were expired.

Jessica Mae Musgrave, 37, was arrested and charged operation while impaired by drugs, possession of Schedule I substance, driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence and driving a motor vehicle without validation on its plate.

Story continues below advertisement

She was issued a seven-day vehicle impoundment. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 27.

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
