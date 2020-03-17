RCMP investigate fatal fire at mens shelter in Cold Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old man has died following a fire in Cold Lake, Alta.

RCMP said the fire happened at a mens shelter around 5 p.m., on March 14.

The interior of the building had severe damage and several people were treated for smoke inhalation on scene, police said.

One man was airlifted by STARS to a hospital in Edmonton in critical condition. Police said the man later died from his injuries.

Cold Lake General Investigative Section and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services are investigating the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Cold Lake is about 294 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

