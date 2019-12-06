5 people found dead after house fire northwest of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Two adults and three children were found dead inside a home following a fire in a small hamlet northwest of Edmonton on Thursday.

At around 4 p.m., Mayerthorpe RCMP and Lac Ste. Anne County fire crews were called to a residential fire in the community of Rochfort Bridge, a hamlet about 115 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, RCMP said they were notified by fire crews that one person was found dead inside the home.

Once the fire was extinguished at around 9 a.m., emergency crews were able to do a more extensive search of the home and found four more people dead, police said in a media release Friday afternoon.

Police said the deceased are believed to be two adults and three children.

The house was destroyed by the blaze. RCMP said no others homes were damaged.

The RCMP and the office of the fire commissioner continue to investigate the fire.

Global News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.