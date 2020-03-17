Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Manitoba RCMP say stay away from detachments unless it’s urgent

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 1:29 pm
RCMP are asking Manitobans to avoid their detachments unless its urgent.
RCMP are asking Manitobans to avoid their detachments unless its urgent.

Unless there’s something urgent, RMCP are asking Manitobans to avoid their detachments amid fear of the novel coronavirus.

In a release Tuesday, the police force asked Manitobans to phone in non-urgent matters while the province hunkers down in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“It is important to us that we remain accessible to Manitobans for when you need us most,” reads a statement from Manitoba RCMP.

READ MORE: Manitoba announces 8th presumptive positive case of COVID-19

“For precautionary reasons due to COVID-19, effectively immediately, we are asking that the public only visit a detachment if it’s urgent.”

Manitoba RCMP have 80 detachments across the province, and a complete list of their phone numbers can be found here.

As always, call 911 or your local emergency number if it’s an emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say fingerprinting and background check services are also being postponed until further notice.

