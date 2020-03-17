Coronavirus: Manitoba RCMP say stay away from detachments unless it’s urgent

Send this page to someone via email

Unless there’s something urgent, RMCP are asking Manitobans to avoid their detachments amid fear of the novel coronavirus.

In a release Tuesday, the police force asked Manitobans to phone in non-urgent matters while the province hunkers down in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“It is important to us that we remain accessible to Manitobans for when you need us most,” reads a statement from Manitoba RCMP.

“For precautionary reasons due to COVID-19, effectively immediately, we are asking that the public only visit a detachment if it’s urgent.”

Manitoba RCMP have 80 detachments across the province, and a complete list of their phone numbers can be found here.

As always, call 911 or your local emergency number if it’s an emergency.

RCMP say fingerprinting and background check services are also being postponed until further notice.

