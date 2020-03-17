Coronavirus: Public Health confirms 9th COVID-19 case in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Region of Waterloo Public Health says a man in his 20s has become the ninth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Waterloo Region.

On its website, Public Health lists the man as having acquired the virus while travelling in the U.S. while also reporting that he is currently in self-isolation at home.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health confirmed the first death related to COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday.

4:03 Health Matters: Dealing with anxiety surrounding coronavirus outbreak Health Matters: Dealing with anxiety surrounding coronavirus outbreak

A 77-year-old man who died tested positive for the virus after coming in close contact with another positive case.

The man is reported to be from the Muskoka area.

There were no new cases reported on Monday after four were reported in the region over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The first confirmed case in Waterloo Region was announced by Public Health on Mar. 5. In that instance, a woman had returned from a trip to Italy.

Since then, eight other cases were reported with all but two listed as being currently in isolation at home.

Both of those cases were initially reported to be in self-isolation but now a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s are listed as being in the hospital.

16:50 Answering your latest questions about coronavirus: March 17 Answering your latest questions about coronavirus: March 17

The numbers may not be an accurate reflection of how many people are actually infected by the novel coronavirus as the government has stopped testing everyone for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Ontario government declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency which called for the closure of the following:

• All facilities providing indoor recreational programs.

• All public libraries.

• All private schools as defined in the Education Act.

• All licensed child care centres.

• All bars and restaurants, except to the extent that such facilities provide takeout food and delivery.

• All theatres including those offering live performances of music, dance, and other art forms, as well as cinemas that show movies.

• Concert venues

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Trudeau closes Canadian borders to most foreign travellers amid coronavirus outbreak

This announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed the border to most foreign travellers.