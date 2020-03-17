Menu

World

Hundreds of inmates escape 4 Brazilian prisons amid coronavirus pandemic

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 17, 2020 7:41 am
Updated March 17, 2020 7:42 am
.
. Global News

Hundreds of inmates escaped from at least four prisons in the state of Sao Paulo after local officials cancelled their temporary exits because of fears they could bring the new coronavirus back with them upon their return.

Sao Paulo state’s penitentiary administration secretariat said in a statement Monday night that 174 inmates have already been recaptured.

READ MORE: Canada’s prisons preparing for coronavirus outbreak, want to limit visits

Brazilian media said more than 1,000 inmates could be on the loose. Reports also say inmates were complaining about restrictions to visitations this weekend, also aimed at containing the virus.

A video shot in the city of Mongagua, on the coast of Sao Paulo state, and broadcast by TV Globo shows hundreds of men running out of a prison that has the capacity to hold about 2,800 inmates.

READ MORE: CBSA employee at Toronto Pearson airport tests positive for COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

The local government prohibited the temporary exit from prison of about 34,000 inmates of a semi-open regime due to fears they could get infected outside and bring the virus back to the penitentiary.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
COVID-19BrazilPrisonPrisonersSan Paolobrazil prison escapecoronavirus brazilsan paolo prison escape
