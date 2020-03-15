Coronavirus: CBSA employee at Toronto Pearson airport tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada Border Services Agency employee working at Toronto Pearson International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the agency confirmed on Sunday night.

“We can confirm that an employee at the Toronto Pearson International Airport has tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus,” said CBSA spokesperson Ashley Lemire in an email.

The employee is in isolation at home and is following the instructions of local public health officials, she said.

The CBSA does not know where and when the person was infected, but is alerting all workers who may have had contact with the employee who tested positive.

6:59 Managing anxiety during the spread of coronavirus Managing anxiety during the spread of coronavirus

“While the location and time of infection are still unknown at this time, we are proactively notifying all employees who may have had contact with this individual, while respecting the privacy of the employee,” Lemire said.

Story continues below advertisement

View link »

The CBSA is also cleaning the location where the employee worked. Other workers who might have been in contact with the person who tested positive have been requested to self-monitor for symptoms.

“These employees may also be instructed by public health to self isolate and remain at home for the recommended period,” Lemire said in her email.

As of Sunday March 15, Ontario had at least 145 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including five resolved cases.

3:21 Coronavirus outbreak: Canadians must consider postponing, cancelling all but most essential travel Coronavirus outbreak: Canadians must consider postponing, cancelling all but most essential travel

Earlier in the day, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said at least 313 Canadians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with cases confirmed or presumed in each of the 10 provinces.

She also said that Canadians need to take “strong action” to prevent the virus from spreading.

— With files by Global News reporter Kerri Breen