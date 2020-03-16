Menu

Health

Blood Tribe declares State of Emergency amidst COVID-19 outbreak

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 11:13 pm
A file photo of Stand Off, Alta.
A file photo of Stand Off, Alta. Global News

The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta to declare a local State of Emergency.

The order was issued Monday as a safety precaution for residents.

READ MORE: 74 confirmed coronavirus cases in Alberta; cases detected in all health zones

The band also announced $500,000 to be allocated to support members that need assistance with food and sanitation.

“We will provide $500,000 and use the profits of our initiatives to ensure that we are able to cover those basic costs,” said Chief Roy Fox in a news release Monday.

“We would like to provide packages to our people especially to those of our people who cannot afford to acquire additional items for prevention.”

The Blood Tribe said Monday that essential programs and services like public works, housing, and social development will continue during the state of emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

Its Disaster and Emergency Management Team will be meeting on a regular basis to address the COVID-19 situation.

 

