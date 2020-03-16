Coronavirus: Asphodel-Norwood closes community centre for ‘rest of season’

Send this page to someone via email

Asphodel-Norwood is closing its community centre for the season as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

Libraries in Norwood and Westwood are closed to the public until further notice.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the municipal office at 2357 County Road 45 is closed to the public until further notice.

Municipal business continues and staff and council is available to the public by calling 705-639-5343 or by email at info@antownship.ca.

Customers can make payments online or using the office drop box.

Essential municipal services including water, wastewater, public works, fire and the transfer station will continue.

The regular session of council scheduled for March 24 is cancelled.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend social distancing, frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.