Manitoba RCMP seize 36 firearms from rural property near Treherne

Portage la Prairie RCMP have seized 36 firearms, including four restricted weapons, from a rural property near Treherne, Man.

Mounties say an ongoing investigation led them to conduct a traffic stop around 9:20 a.m. in Treherne Thursday, March 12.

While a suspect was being arrested, officers allegedly found a loaded .22-calibre pistol in the vehicle’s centre console.

The investigation then led Mounties to conduct a search of a property south of Treherne that same morning, where officers found the haul of firearms.

Portage la Prairie RCMP say they have seized 36 firearms, including four restricted weapons, from a rural property near Treherne. A 28-year-old man is facing charges. Manitoba RCMP

A 28-year-old man from Treherne was arrested and faces a long list of charges including possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, unsafe storage of a firearm x6, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon x5, and importing/exporting weapons knowing they’re unauthorized x2.

The investigation continues.