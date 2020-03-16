Mounties in Dauphin, Man., discover trove of stolen snowmobiles; three arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Dauphin RCMP say they’ve recovered a large haul of stolen property in the RM of Grandview.

Mounties say they pulled over a pickup truck with a snowmobile in the back on Wednesday due to the large number of snowmobile thefts in recent months.

Officers determined the snowmobile had in fact been stolen and arrested a 17-year-old male from the RM of Dauphin.

Two days later, the investigation led officers to search a residence in the RM of Grandview, where they say they discovered 11 stolen snowmobiles, two stolen ATVs, unsafely stored firearms and a small amount of meth.

Dauphin RCMP say they recovered 11 stolen snowmobiles, two ATVs and a small quantity of meth at a residence in the RM of Grandview last Friday. Manitoba RCMP

Jordy Clyde Roberston, 21, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

He faces multiple charges including possession of stolen property, trafficking in property obtained by crime, and possession of a controlled substance.

A 22-year-old man from Roblin was arrested later and has since been released with a court date at the end of May.

Dauphin RCMP say the investigation continues and additional arrests are pending.

