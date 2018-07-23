Rural crime surging in Manitoba: Stats Canada report

Winnipeg isn’t the only place in Manitoba that is dealing with an increase in crime — in fact, the urban centre of the province might be more immune to criminal activity than elsewhere.

Stats Canada’s annual crime numbers show that rural crime numbers are surging throughout the prairie provinces, with rural populations in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta responsible for almost half the rural crime in the country.

The data considers any city with a population of 100,000 with at least 50,000 living within the core as an urban metropolitan area.

Here in Manitoba, we account for seven per cent of the rural population in this country. But according to the data released Monday, the province is responsible for 12 percent of Canada’s rural crime.

Province-wide, the rural crime rate is 42 per cent higher than the urban crime rate.

Chris Ewen, who is the Mayor of Ritchot, said he’s noticed the change.

“Over the last year,” Ewen said, “we’ve seen a lot of theft, a lot of property crime and break-ins.”

“Am I concerned? Absolutely. I don’t want it to get to a point where it’s not manageable.”

Southwest of Richot, Winkler Chief of Police also said he’s noticed smaller crimes happening in his city.

While Ryan Hunt said on Monday his police force hasn’t reported more crimes, they have noted different types of offences. Some can be chalked up to Winkler’s introduction to the same drug Winnipeg’s Chief of Police said is responsible for many of the city’s problems.

“The amount of meth that we’re seeing in investigations and seizing is considerably higher than it was ten years ago,” Hunt said. “What comes with [methamphetamine usage] is breaching court orders, assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and oftentimes stolen property.”

