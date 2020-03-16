Going out for St. Patrick’s Day? London police urge revellers to reconsider amid coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

London police are urging the public to think twice about going to any St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Public health officials are urging people to avoid large gatherings and to practise social distancing to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We’re concerned that any gatherings may risk the spread of the virus to people in attendance,” said Const. Sandasha Bough, “as well as their family friends and first responders.”

Bough added that police are equipped with personal protective equipment and will be taking additional precautionary measures.

“Whether you’re calling 911, whether you’re attending headquarters, there are a number of non-intrusive questions that are being asked with respect to how you’re feeling, if you’ve travelled outside of the country, and if you’ve been in contact with anybody who could potentially have COVID-19. Those questions will be passed on to the first responders prior to their attendance.”

Police are also expecting smaller crowds simply due to the fact that, with Western University and Fanshawe College classes moving online for the rest of term, many out-of-town students have likely returned home.

