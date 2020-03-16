Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko reveals she tested positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko said she’s now in self-isolation after testing positive for novel coronavirus disease.

The Quantum of Solace actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news with her fans.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus,” she captioned her post. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Kurylenko’s announcement comes after Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson revealed they tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Hanks and Wilson revealed that they are isolated and in stable condition at an Australian hospital after contracting the illness.

Hanks said he and Wilson had felt tired, with colds, aches and slight fevers.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” he said, adding that they’ll be “isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

On Thursday, Hanks, 63, shared a photo of himself and Wilson, 63, from quarantine in Australia.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” he captioned the photo.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time [sic],” the actor continued. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” Hanks wrote, referencing a line from his movie A League of Their Own.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

— With files from the Associated Press

