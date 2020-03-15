New Brunswick man struck and killed while giving roadside assistance: RCMP

RCMP in northern New Brunswick say a 57-year-old man is dead after he was struck while giving roadside assistance to another motorist.
Police say the man had stopped Saturday along route 260 near Saint-Quentin, N.B., to help a vehicle that had become stuck in a snowbank.
READ MORE: Charlottetown crow lovers show support after complaints, injured birds
The man was pushing the stuck vehicle when a third vehicle collided with his, which then struck the victim.
Police say the man died at the scene.
READ MORE: 1 person dead after head-on collision in New Brunswick
The other motorists were taken to hospital and were later released.
RCMP say the victim was a resident of Saint-Martin-de-Restigouche, N.B.
COMMENTS