Canada

New Brunswick man struck and killed while giving roadside assistance: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2020 12:38 pm
Police say the BC Coroners Service has been notified and are now investigating.
RCMP in northern New Brunswick say a 57-year-old man is dead after he was struck while giving roadside assistance to another motorist.

Police say the man had stopped Saturday along route 260 near Saint-Quentin, N.B., to help a vehicle that had become stuck in a snowbank.

The man was pushing the stuck vehicle when a third vehicle collided with his, which then struck the victim.

Police say the man died at the scene.

The other motorists were taken to hospital and were later released.

RCMP say the victim was a resident of Saint-Martin-de-Restigouche, N.B.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
