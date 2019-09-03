1 person dead after head-on collision in New Brunswick

One person is dead after a head-on collision that has closed part of Highway 7 between Fredericton and Saint John on Tuesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m., near mile marker 47.

The Mounties say the highway is not divided at that location and the crash involved a heavy-duty pickup truck travelling southbound and a second unidentified vehicle travelling northbound.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has yet to be notified and police are not releasing the identity of the driver at this time.

Highway 7 at #PetersvilleHill remains closed to

northbound traffic due to a collision. Motorists are being diverted to Route

101. Expect delays. Check additional provincial detours at https://t.co/Z6ONMY7fHe. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) September 3, 2019

Travellers are being told to expect delays as police continue to investigate the crash.

Traffic is being rerouted along Route 101.