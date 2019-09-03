Fatal
1 person dead after head-on collision in New Brunswick

No further information was given by police about the victim or the collision.

One person is dead after a head-on collision that has closed part of Highway 7 between Fredericton and Saint John on Tuesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m., near mile marker 47.

The Mounties say the highway is not divided at that location and the crash involved a heavy-duty pickup truck travelling southbound and a second unidentified vehicle travelling northbound.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has yet to be notified and police are not releasing the identity of the driver at this time.

Travellers are being told to expect delays as police continue to investigate the crash.

Traffic is being rerouted along Route 101.

 

