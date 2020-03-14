Menu

News

Hamilton public health investigating four new cases of COVID-19

By Alanna Rizza Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 7:38 pm
.

The City of Hamilton has confirmed that it is investigating four new cases of COVID-19 that are travel-related.

A three-month-old, a couple in their 60s and another person have tested positive for the virus, said the city’s medical officer, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, at a press conference on Saturday.

READ MORE: Canadians abroad urged to return home while ‘commercial options still available’

Richardson said the couple in their 60s was on a cruise to the Caribbean. She could not confirm the travel details of the other two cases.

She said neither has been hospitalized and they are all recovering at home.

Richardson said an investigation is underway into tracing back their recent whereabouts and who they have had contact with.

“In terms of risk, again to reaffirm, it’s unlikely that anybody in Hamilton is going to be exposed or infected to COVID-19, but we are asking people to continue to follow public health measures,” said Richardson.

The city is also shutting down more municipal facilities starting Sunday to prevent the spread of the virus.

The closures include recreation centres, senior’s centres, arenas, city-run museums and the public library. The city will also be shutting down its childcare program on Tuesday.

The tentative date for services to resume and facilities to reopen is April 6.

As of Saturday evening, the total number of cases in Ontario reached 103.

