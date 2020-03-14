Coronavirus: Cadillac Fairview reduces operating hours at shopping malls across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Real estate giant Cadillac Fairview is reducing operating hours at shopping malls across Canada in response to public health efforts to contain the novel coronavirus.

The company, which owns and operates 19 malls across six provinces in Canada, with nine malls in Ontario alone, is reducing its hours from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

In a statement posted online Saturday, the company said it has not been “advised” by public health to close the malls.

“However, effective Monday, March 16, mall operating hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day (unless the regularly scheduled closing hour is earlier),” the company said.

The new reduced operating hours will be in place for two weeks, after which the company will evaluate its options.

“Access to the property will remain unchanged, as we understand there are some services and tenants that may operate as per their usual hours of business, and we will continue to support them in their approach,” the statement said.

Its office properties remain “open for business.”

“However, it is up to our clients to determine individual operating hours based on their business needs,” the company said.

Cadillac Fairview has also cancelled or delayed all events on their property that “bring groups together,” such as group yoga or seminars.

The company has also ramped up cleaning in common areas, increased hand sanitizer stations, and installed handwashing signs.

The malls owned and operated by Cadillac Fairview in each province are:

Ontario

Toronto Eaton Centre

Fairview Mall in Toronto

Shops at Don Mills in Toronto

Sherway Gardens in Toronto

Ottawa’s Rideau Centre

Fairview Park in Kitchener

Lime Ridge in Hamilton

Markville in Markham

Masonville Place in London

Quebec

Carrefour Laval

Fairview Pointe Claire

Galeries d’Anjou

Promenades St-Bruno

Alberta

Chinook Centre in Calgary

Market Mall in Calgary

Manitoba

Polo Park in Winnipeg

British Columbia

Pacific Centre in Vancouver

Richmond Centre in Richmond

New Brunswick

Champlain mall

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

