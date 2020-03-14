Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Cadillac Fairview reduces operating hours at shopping malls across Canada

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 5:41 pm
Updated March 14, 2020 5:43 pm
Real estate giant Cadillac Fairview is reducing operating hours at shopping malls across Canada in response to public health efforts to contain the novel coronavirus.

The company, which owns and operates 19 malls across six provinces in Canada, with nine malls in Ontario alone, is reducing its hours from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

In a statement posted online Saturday, the company said it has not been “advised” by public health to close the malls.

READ MORE: What’s cancelled amid the novel coronavirus pandemic? Here’s a full list

“However, effective Monday, March 16, mall operating hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day (unless the regularly scheduled closing hour is earlier),” the company said.

The new reduced operating hours will be in place for two weeks, after which the company will evaluate its options. 

“Access to the property will remain unchanged, as we understand there are some services and tenants that may operate as per their usual hours of business, and we will continue to support them in their approach,” the statement said.

Its office properties remain “open for business.”

READ MORE: What are coronavirus symptoms? In mild cases, just like the common cold

“However, it is up to our clients to determine individual operating hours based on their business needs,” the company said.

Cadillac Fairview has also cancelled or delayed all events on their property that “bring groups together,” such as group yoga or seminars.

The company has also ramped up cleaning in common areas, increased hand sanitizer stations, and installed handwashing signs.

READ MORE: Here’s why frequent handwashing is recommended in preventing spread of COVID-19

The malls owned and operated by Cadillac Fairview in each province are:

Ontario

  • Toronto Eaton Centre
  • Fairview Mall in Toronto
  • Shops at Don Mills in Toronto
  • Sherway Gardens in Toronto
  • Ottawa’s Rideau Centre 
  • Fairview Park in Kitchener
  • Lime Ridge in Hamilton
  • Markville in Markham 
  • Masonville Place in London
Quebec

  • Carrefour Laval
  • Fairview Pointe Claire
  • Galeries d’Anjou
  • Promenades St-Bruno

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What exactly is social distancing? Here’s what experts say

Alberta

  • Chinook Centre in Calgary
  • Market Mall in Calgary

Manitoba

  • Polo Park in Winnipeg
British Columbia

  • Pacific Centre in Vancouver
  • Richmond Centre in Richmond

New Brunswick

  • Champlain mall

READ MORE: Canadians abroad urged to return home while ‘commercial options still available’

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Cadillac Fairviewshopping mallsReduced Hours
