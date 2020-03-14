Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario rolls out $10-million ad campaign to boost public awareness of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2020 12:30 pm
Updated March 14, 2020 12:40 pm
Coronavirus: Canadian and U.S. government make major announcements
WATCH ABOVE: The Canadian and U.S. federal governments have enacted a string of new travel restrictions, along with multi-billion dollar economic aid packages in response to the pandemic. Aaron McArthur reports.

Ontario is rolling out a $10-million ad campaign meant to boost public awareness about COVID-19 and keep residents informed of the latest developments related to the outbreak.

The ads will roll out across print, broadcast and digital platforms starting Saturday.

The office of Premier Doug Ford says the new ads will contain more information than the messages promoting infection prevention techniques that have been airing since January.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total rises to 101

It says the latest ads will include advice from public health officials, travel restrictions, and COVID-19 signs and symptoms.

The disease caused by a novel form of coronavirus has sickened more than 200 people across Canada and resulted in one death so far – with the bulk of the cases reported in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Health authorities in New Brunswick announced a new presumptive case of the virus early Saturday morning, and in Ontario 22 new cases were confirmed bringing the provincial total to 101.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officials tell people not to travel if it’s not essential
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19
