Health

Coronavirus: Saturday’s professional bull riding event at Regina’s Brandt Centre postponed

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 8:57 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 8:59 pm
Study on bulls
File photo of bull rider Joe Frost. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press

The Professional Bull Riding (PBR) event scheduled for Saturday at the Brandt Centre in Regina has been postponed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, confirmed the company.

According to a statement from PBR, the decision was made at the direction of health officials and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

The PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour event will be rescheduled at a later date which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Any refunds will be given at the original point of purchase beginning March 16, says PBR.

“The health and safety of our fans, competitors, partners and staff remains our top priority,” said PBR in a statement. “We appreciate your support and understanding.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan confirms second presumptive case of COVID-19: Ministry of Health

As of Friday, two people in Saskatchewan have tested positive for presumptive COVID-19.

The province has put in measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus including banning large-scale events.

As of Monday, March 16, no public gatherings over 250 people in any one room can take place. This does not include settings where people are distributed into multiple rooms or buildings, such as schools, universities or workplaces.

Saskatchewan confirms 1st presumptive case of novel coronavirus

Additionally, any events of over 50 people with speakers or attendees who have travelled internationally in the last 14 days, can not take place.

Retail locations and faith-based organizations are exempt. However, they should have measures in place — like crowd-size monitoring — to support safe social distancing.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Regina prepares for COVID-19

The province is also advising anyone who has travelled in the last 14 days — or who have acute respiratory or flu-like symptoms — to avoid long-term care homes and hospitals.

