B.C. to unveil stimulus package to deal with economic effects of coronavirus, premier says

The province is working on a stimulus package to support British Columbians and B.C.-based businesses getting hit by the COVID-19 virus, the premier announced Friday.
John Horgan says Finance Minister Carole James is working with federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau to build the package to assist employees, small businesses, and vulnerable industries.
Following a phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, other premiers and Indigenous leaders, Horgan told reporters that the stimulus will focus on protecting sectors such as tourism, film and television, and hospitality.
The province is also working with the federal government on a program to help employees who cannot work either because they are in isolation or because their jobs are not needed during the pandemic, he added.
He said he’s also asked Ottawa to change the rules around unemployment insurance to ensure people who are not normally supported, get support they need.
“Oftentimes, you need a certain number of weeks, you need to be in a certain sector. It doesn’t take into account contract workers. It doesn’t take in account those workers that are potentially self-employed. And so we want to make sure that the federal government expands these programs to the greatest extent possible.”
He said he also asked Trudeau to review Transport Canada’s requirement that BC Ferries passengers not be allowed to remain in their vehicles on lower, enclosed decks.
“I raised with the PM my view that, in this instance, we want to see social distancing and if we have to direct people to leave their vehicles to congregate in smaller spaces for an hour and a half, that’s not good public health policy,” Horgan said.
Finally, he said the federal government will also provide funds to provinces and territories to fight the virus based on need, not population.
“Ontario, I believe, now has passed us in terms of cases identified, but keep in mind that they have almost three times the population of B.C. So when the federal government is dispersing those resources, they’re going to be doing it on a needs-based basis and I’m grateful for that.”
COMMENTS