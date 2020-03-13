Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela says sex work career does not embarrass her parents

Send this page to someone via email

Mikaela Spielberg has said parents Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw aren’t embarrassed by her new career shift.

Just a month after revealing her plan to move into adult entertainment, the 24-year-old has opened up further about what her famous parents think.

“My parents, despite what people have written, aren’t embarrassed. They were actually kind of expecting it to be my career,” she told The Sun. “Some sort of outsider art, or taboo art, because they’ve always known that I was a little bit neurotic.”

“That’s not to say all performers are neurotic, just the kind of performer I am,” she continued. “They’ve always known that whatever I wanted to do in life, I probably was going to do it whether they liked it or not.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mikaela went on to say that the release of the news was relieving for her parents since they “were preparing themselves to get the news for this.”

She also asserts that “people shouldn’t be sad for them” and that “nobody here is a victim.”

1:05 How Bill C-36 Endangers Sex Workers How Bill C-36 Endangers Sex Workers

Her fiancé, Chuck Pankow, doesn’t have an issue with her new gig, either.

“It was a little weird at first when she was telling me what she wanted to do; I thought it was a little unusual,” he told the tabloid. “If she’s happy and safe, I’m fine with it.”

The update comes just a week after Mikaela was arrested on a domestic violence charge. After a night out in Nashville, Tenn., she was detained for 12 hours after Pankow, 47, called the police.

According to court documents from Davidson County, Mikaela was charged with a misdemeanour offence.

She was booked into the Metro jail early Saturday morning, WKRN-TV reports, but was released on a US$1,000 bail.

An arrest warrant obtained by the broadcast station says Mikaela was drinking with Pankow at a bar in Nashville. They returned home at around 4 a.m. and allegedly got into an argument.

Story continues below advertisement

7:44 Moka Dawkins on the night that landed her in a men’s prison Moka Dawkins on the night that landed her in a men’s prison

The warrant says Mikaela began throwing objects at Pankow, 47, which hit his hand and caused injury, WKRN-TV reports.

In a statement to Fox News, Pankow called the incident a “misunderstanding.”

Mikaela appeared in court on March 9, just after her 24th birthday.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca