Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela charged with domestic violence

Steven Spielberg‘s daughter Mikaela was arrested on Friday after an alleged domestic violence incident against her fiancé.

According to court documents from Davidson County, Mikaela was charged with a misdemeanour offence.

She was booked into the Metro jail early Saturday morning, WKRN-TV reports, but was released on US$1,000 bail.

The daughter of the famed film director is set to appear in court again on March 9, just five days after her 24th birthday.

An arrest warrant obtained by the broadcast station says that Mikaela was drinking with fiancé Chuck Pankow at a bar in Nashville. They returned home at around 4 a.m. when they got into an alleged argument.

The warrant says Spielberg began throwing objects at Pankow, 47, which hit his hand and caused injury, WKRN-TV reports.

Her story reportedly changed numerous times, which lead to her arrest, detectives told the station.

In a statement to Fox News, Pankow called the incident a “misunderstanding.”

Steven Spielberg and daughter Mikaela George Spielberg arrive at the 81st Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009. Canadian Press

“No one is hurt,” he said. He didn’t disclose where the incident happened or who was involved, but said Mikaela is OK.

After her arrest, she was taken to Hill Detention Center and was placed on a 12-hour hold, despite her bail being posted.

Her arrest comes less than a week after announcing she’d be embarking on a career in adult entertainment.

The 23-year-old, who was adopted as a baby by Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw, says she sees her new path as empowering. She hopes to work as an adult dancer once she gets her sex worker licence, she told The Sun (U.S) in an exclusive interview.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” she said. “I also just got tired of working day-to-day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.

“I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Mikaela Spielberg revealed the lifestyle change to her parents via FaceTime over the weekend, she said, adding that they were “not upset” about her decision.

“My safety has always been a number one priority for them,” she said. “I’m doing this because I want to honour my body in a way that’s lucrative.

“I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised a really self-assured young lady.’”

On top of feeling empowered by her career choice, she also hopes it will help her become financially independent of her famous parents.

Her restricted social media account bio reveals that she will have an account on OnlyFans, a cell phone app that allows not-safe-for-work, risqué or uncensored images.

The Tennessee native told The Sun that she also uploaded videos to popular porn site PornHub, but has removed them until she gets her licence approved.

