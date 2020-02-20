Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela becomes adult entertainer: ‘My body, my life’

Send this page to someone via email

Steven Spielberg‘s daughter Mikaela has launched a new career as an adult entertainer.

The 23-year-old, who was adopted as a baby by Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw, says she sees her new path as empowering. She hopes to work as an adult dancer once she gets her sex worker licence, she told The Sun (U.S) in an exclusive interview.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” she said. “I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.

“I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mikaela Spielberg revealed the lifestyle change to her parents via FaceTime over the weekend, she said, adding that they were “not upset” about her decision.

“My safety has always been a number one priority for them,” she said. “I’m doing this because I want to honour my body in a way that’s lucrative.

“I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised a really self-assured young lady.”

On top of feeling empowered by her career choice, she also hopes it will help her become financially independent from her famous parents.

Steven Spielberg and daughter Mikaela George Spielberg arrive at the 81st Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009. Canadian Press

“My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I’m not tied down financially by things,” Spielberg said to the publication. “Then I can really start saying to people there’s nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter — not that there’s anything wrong with that — it just doesn’t feel comfortable for me.”

Most importantly, she wants people to know that this isn’t a “rock bottom” choice. Like many sex workers, Spielberg has chosen this path because it feels right for her.

0:55 Steven Spielberg pulling out of ‘Bull’ after sexual harassment allegations against star Steven Spielberg pulling out of ‘Bull’ after sexual harassment allegations against star

“This is a positive, empowering choice,” she said. “I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”

She made the career change official on her private Instagram account about a month ago, according to the NY Post.

Her restricted social media account bio reveals that she will have an account on OnlyFans, a pornographic cell phone app. The Tennessee native told The Sun that she also uploaded videos to popular porn site PornHub, but has removed them until she gets her licence approved.

READ MORE: Demands grow for Canada to decriminalize sex work after the election

Spielberg is engaged to former professional dart player Chuck Pankow, 47.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

Story continues below advertisement