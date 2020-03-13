Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy downpour could bring up to 40 millimetres of rain to Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 8:28 am
Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of southern Quebec on Friday, according to Environment Canada.
Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of southern Quebec on Friday, according to Environment Canada. Brennan Linsley/AP Photo

Get those umbrellas ready.

A heavy bout of rain is underway in parts of southern Quebec on Friday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for several regions, including Montreal.

READ MORE: Quebec confirms 17 cases of coronavirus

The weather agency says up to 40 millimetres of rain is expected throughout the day.

“The combination of rain and mild temperatures may accelerate the melt of the snow cover,” the warning states.

The downpour could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas, according to Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaMontreal weatherMontreal winterRainfall WarningQuebec WeatherEnvironment Canada warningMontreal rainfall warningsouthern Quebec rainfall warning
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.