Heavy downpour could bring up to 40 millimetres of rain to Montreal

Get those umbrellas ready.

A heavy bout of rain is underway in parts of southern Quebec on Friday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for several regions, including Montreal.

The weather agency says up to 40 millimetres of rain is expected throughout the day.

“The combination of rain and mild temperatures may accelerate the melt of the snow cover,” the warning states.

The downpour could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas, according to Environment Canada.

