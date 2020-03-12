Menu

Canada

20-year-old dies in collision on Oneida Nation of the Thames: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 6:44 pm
Police lights
Two other occupants of the vehicle, ages 17 and 29, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. File / Global News

Oneida Police Services and Middlesex County OPP continue their investigation into a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place Wednesday night on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

Officials say they responded just before 6:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash at the T-intersection of Ball Park Road and Townline Road.

The preliminary investigation determined a mid-size coupe was travelling southbound on Ballpark Road when the vehicle left the roadway, drove through a wooded area and ultimately came to a stop in a field off Townline Road.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identify the victim as Amanda Manion-Lewington, 20, of Bridgenorth.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, ages 17 and 29, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

