20-year-old dies in collision on Oneida Nation of the Thames: OPP

Oneida Police Services and Middlesex County OPP continue their investigation into a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place Wednesday night on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

Officials say they responded just before 6:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash at the T-intersection of Ball Park Road and Townline Road.

The preliminary investigation determined a mid-size coupe was travelling southbound on Ballpark Road when the vehicle left the roadway, drove through a wooded area and ultimately came to a stop in a field off Townline Road.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identify the victim as Amanda Manion-Lewington, 20, of Bridgenorth.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, ages 17 and 29, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.