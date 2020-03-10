Menu

Canada

86-year-old pedestrian dead after struck by car in Huron County: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 4:46 pm
According to officials, the preliminary investigation determined a pedestrian walked onto Kirkton Road to cross the road when he was struck by a sedan travelling westbound on Kirkton Road.
According to officials, the preliminary investigation determined a pedestrian walked onto Kirkton Road to cross the road when he was struck by a sedan travelling westbound on Kirkton Road. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Huron County OPP say a senior is dead after a sedan struck him Tuesday morning.

Police say emergency crews responded just before 9 a.m. to a crash involving a sedan and a pedestrian on Kirkton Road (Huron County Road 6) near Plugtown Line.

According to officials, the preliminary investigation determined a pedestrian walked onto Kirkton Road to cross the road when he was struck by a sedan travelling westbound on Kirkton Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified as 86-year-old Marwood Willis of Kirkton.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Kirkton Road re-opened at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

