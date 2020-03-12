Grime rapper Solo 45 found guilty on 21 charges of rape

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This article contains disturbing and sexually explicit language. Please read at your own discretion.

Grime rapper Solo 45, whose real name is Andy Anokye, was recently found guilty of 30 criminal charges in Bristol Crown court.

The rapper from London, U.K., was convicted of 30 offences following a four-month trial after he assaulted, tortured and threatened to kill four women whom he falsely imprisoned and violently sexually assaulted.

Anokye, 33, denied he was guilty of all 30 charges, which included 21 counts of rape, five counts of false imprisonment, two counts of assault by penetration and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge William Hart will reconvene for sentencing at a later date and has ordered a psychiatric report to be carried out on Anokye, according to BBC.

The offences were committed between February 2015 and March 2017.

According to the outlet, the investigation against Anokye began after one of the four victims told friends and police what had happened.

Anokye’s mobile phones and laptops were then seized by police officers, and this led authorities to the other three women.

“We were able to prove that Anokye was a violent, controlling narcissist and bully who took pleasure in inflicting pain and suffering upon his victims,” Jill MacNamara of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

“He filmed many of his attacks on his mobile phone, and this footage, along with the brave testimony of his victims, created a compelling case against him,” MacNamara added.

“He claimed sexual activity with these women was consensual role play and pointed to the fact that some of the women stayed in a relationship with him after the assaults,” she said, adding that CPS was able to prove none of the women had consented to sexual activity with Anokye “or the violence and threats made against them.”

“The fear he elicited must have made it obvious they did not consent.”

The videos filmed by Anokye, which allegedly showed him raping the four women, were played during the trial.

Anokye’s defence lawyer, Sally O’Neill, told the court that the videos were “rough, sometimes unpleasant but importantly consensual, sexual activity.”

O’Neill also said the four women were “independent, adult women” who were operating on a “level playing field.”

“I hope today’s verdicts bring some solace to the victims in this case who have suffered unimaginable horrors,” Det. Chief Insp. Neil Rice said. “Our focus will remain on supporting them, as we have done for almost three years since this investigation began, and we will continue to do so through to sentencing and beyond.

“This case has been one of the largest and most complex investigations Avon and Somerset police has ever undertaken due to the volume of digital material involved,” Rice added.

Anokye was part of a British grime collective called Boy Better Know.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.