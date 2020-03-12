Jeep stolen from southern Alberta with owner’s dog inside: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP are looking to the public for help getting a missing dog back to his owner.

The Springer Spaniel dog named Seve was in his owner’s Jeep on Wednesday when the vehicle was stolen from the Bragg Creek area west of Calgary, Cochrane RCMP said.

According to police, the vehicle is a 2011 Grand Cherokee with licence plate VNL 421.

RCMP are searching for a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Alberta license plate VNL 421 stolen from Bragg Creek, Alberta on March 11, 2020. RCMP handout

Seve is described as being white and black in colour with a collar but no tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The hamlet of Bragg Creek is located about 30 kilometres west of Calgary.