All University of Guelph classes to continue amid coronavirus pandemic

The University of Guelph says all of its operations, including classes, are continuing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday, the university said there are no confirmed or presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus on any of its campuses.

While announcing that operations will continue, they said it is an evolving situation and any changes will be posted on their website and social media channels.

“The safety of our U of G community is our top priority,” the university said in a statement. “The university has a robust pandemic plan and has developed continuity plans to maintain academic and administrative operations should a local outbreak occur.”

The university also announced that it has implemented travel restrictions to areas where the federal government has issued travel advisories due to COVID-19.

All trips to Italy, China and Iran that are funded or sponsored by the university must be postponed or cancelled.

The university said a committee dedicated to COVID-19 contingency planning is meeting regularly to discuss possible scenarios and how they will be addressed and communicated.

“Medical professionals leading U of G’s health services communicate continuously with Public Health, campus experts and others,” the university said.

More information can be found on the University of Guelph’s website.