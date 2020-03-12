Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Ontario set to open first wave of COVID-19 assessment centres across province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2020 10:40 am
Telehealth Ontario problems amid coronavirus outbreak
WATCH ABOVE: As the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, there are numerous reports government agencies tasked with answering questions and providing direction to those with symptoms are experiencing major issues. Telehealth Ontario and Toronto Public Health are just two of the agencies. Travis Dhanraj reports. (March 11, 2020)

TORONTO – Dedicated COVID-19 assessment centres in Ontario are set to open in the next several days.

The government says the first wave of such centres will be facilities at Brampton Civic Hospital, The Ottawa Hospital, North York General Hospital, Mackenzie Health in York Region, Scarborough Health Network, and Trillium Health Partners in Peel Region.

The centres will be located in separate spaces to protect other patients.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

More centres are set to be established across the province in the next few weeks.

Ontario has also approved new physician billing codes for telephone assessments, which will allow doctors to do more evaluations that way rather than having people come into their clinics.

The province is also in the early stages of planning to establish at-home testing.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canada
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.