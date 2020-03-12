Chicago hosts Ottawa after Kane’s 2-goal game

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Senators (25-34-12, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-8, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit Chicago after Patrick Kane scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 6-2 victory over the Sharks.

The Blackhawks are 16-14-4 on their home ice. Chicago has given up 37 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.

The Senators are 7-21-6 in road games. Ottawa leads the NHL with 15 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.

In their last matchup on Jan. 14, Chicago won 3-2. Jonathan Toews recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with a plus-eight in 70 games played this season. Duncan Keith has collected nine assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 33 total assists and has recorded 39 points. Connor Brown has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Drake Caggiula: day to day (hand), Adam Boqvist: day to day (concussion), Zack Smith: out for season (back).

Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (personal), Artem Anisimov: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.