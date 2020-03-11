QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

CHICOUTIMI, Que. – Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo made 20 saves and Raphael Lavoie scored the game’s first two goals as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens downed the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-0 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Tristan Pelletier also had a pair of goals while Christophe Farmer rounded out the offence for the Sagueneens (45-12-6), who have won six games in a row.

Justin Bourque turned away 30 shots for Baie-Comeau (24-29-11), which is on a three-game slide.

WILDCATS 3 EAGLES 0

MONCTON, N.B. — Olivier Rodrigue stopped 28 shots for his sixth shutout of the season, and the Wildcats (50-13-1) blanked Cape Breton (40-20-3).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement