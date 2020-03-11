Major Saskatoon attractions partnering together to offer passes to each other’s facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Four Saskatoon attractions are offering family passes to each other’s facilities for membership purchases and renewals.

Wanuskewin, Nutrien Wonderhub, Remai Modern, and Western Development Museum are all in on the offer.

Each attraction offers different membership options. If you purchase one you’ll have the opportunity to visit the other attractions for free.

Alison Murawsky from Remai Modern says the membership offers are a good opportunity for the four groups.

“We’re all-year-round attractions in the city, we all have membership programs and we all have a lot of programs for families. There seemed to be a really good opportunity for us to work together and try and ensure that people here realize the extent of some of the attractions that exist in the city,” Murawsky said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Saskatoon city hall considering options for Civic Conservatory renovation

Remai Modern is launching their membership offer in the spring. Wanuskewin and Western Development Museum have already launched theirs.

Nutrien Wonderhub is currently offering the passes for one-year membership renewals or if 6-month memberships extend to a one-year membership, according to development manager Marlea Whitley.

The passes can be used now until June 2021.

The family passes include a one-time visit and are available while supplies last.