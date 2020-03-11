Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Major Saskatoon attractions partnering together to offer passes to each other’s facilities

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 9:11 pm
Major Saskatoon attractions partnering together to offer passes to each other's facilities
Wanuskewin, Nutrien Wonderhub, Remai Modern, and Western Development Museum are all in on the offer. File / Global News

Four Saskatoon attractions are offering family passes to each other’s facilities for membership purchases and renewals.

Wanuskewin, Nutrien Wonderhub, Remai Modern, and Western Development Museum are all in on the offer.

Related News

READ MORE: Wanuskewin Heritage Park gets boost from Sask. government toward UNESCO designation

Each attraction offers different membership options. If you purchase one you’ll have the opportunity to visit the other attractions for free.

Alison Murawsky from Remai Modern says the membership offers are a good opportunity for the four groups.

“We’re all-year-round attractions in the city, we all have membership programs and we all have a lot of programs for families. There seemed to be a really good opportunity for us to work together and try and ensure that people here realize the extent of some of the attractions that exist in the city,” Murawsky said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Saskatoon city hall considering options for Civic Conservatory renovation

Remai Modern is launching their membership offer in the spring. Wanuskewin and Western Development Museum have already launched theirs.

Nutrien Wonderhub is currently offering the passes for one-year membership renewals or if 6-month memberships extend to a one-year membership, according to development manager Marlea Whitley.

The passes can be used now until June 2021.

The family passes include a one-time visit and are available while supplies last.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Western Development MuseumRemai ModernWanuskewin Heritage ParkNutrien WonderhubFamily PassesSaskatoon AttractionsSingle-use passes
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.