Education

New hands-on program aims to teach Saskatchewan students about bison

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 5:33 pm
New hands on program aims to teach students about bison
WATCH: The Saskatoon Teacher's Federation and Wanuskewin Heritage Park are collaborating to teach students more about bison.

The Saskatoon Teacher’s Federation (STF) and Wanuskewin Heritage Park are creating a new program to teach students more about bison and their cultural significance.

Wanuskewin is anticipating the arrival of bison by the end of 2019 and decided it would be a great opportunity to teach young people about the animal.

Grades 4 and 5 students will have field trips to see the bison for a hands-on learning experience. Teachers will also be provided with more resources so students can learn in the classroom.

Lamarr Oksasikewiyin, Wanuskewin program manager, said Indigenous peoples have had a deep respect for bison for many years.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe that we can actually learn a lot from bison, even today,” Oksasikewiyin said.

The STF is hoping the program can grow over time to reach more grade levels.

