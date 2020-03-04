Menu

Canada

Saskatoon city hall considering options for Civic Conservatory renovation

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 7:33 pm
Updated March 4, 2020 7:42 pm
The City of Saskatoon’s municipal heritage advisory committee saw what the Civic Conservatory could look like in the future.

Planners from city administration presented the “expand” and “modular” design options during a meeting on Wednesday.

The first design, according to city documents, was created to be “reminiscent” of the existing Mendel Art Gallery Building, now the Nutrien Wonderhub. The roof on the “expand” version has the same “pyramidal” structure as the current roof, with peaks and valleys.

The document described the second option as a “semi-spherical, egg-shaped building,” and a member of city administration explained it was designed to represent the spirit of the gallery, which was done in a modernist style.

The “expand” option, by aodbt Architecture and Interior Design and DIALOG Architecture, was designed to blend into the original building.
The “expand” option, by aodbt Architecture and Interior Design and DIALOG Architecture, was designed to blend into the original building. City of Saskatoon

The conservatory closed in 2017 and its renewal is part of the Kinsmen Park master plan, a city planning document from 2011.

A third option, to decommission the building, was also presented to the committee, no members of which are on city council.

The project is still being planned so there is no timeline or cost associated with it yet.

