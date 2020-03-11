‘Riverdale’ filming suspended after possible coronavirus exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The popular Metro Vancouver-filmed teen drama Riverdale has suspended production, after a someone working on the series came in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Production company Warner Brothers said the worker was currently being medically evaluated.

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” said a Warner Brothers spokesperson in an email.

3:36 B.C. health officials announce 7 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 46 B.C. health officials announce 7 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 46

“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority.”

According to B.C. production tracking website What’s Filming, Riverdale was meant to wrap production on April 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has requested comment from B.C.’s film unions.

Riverdale, currently its fourth season, is considered one of the B.C. film industries major successes.

A report produced by accounting firm MNP LLP in 2017 found that the production’s first season creatied more than 1,000 jobs and doing business with 773 firms in 31 B.C. communities.