Entertainment

‘Riverdale’ filming suspended after possible coronavirus exposure

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 9:07 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 9:14 pm
Production of B.C.-shot 'Riverdale' has been suspended after a crew member came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. . Colin Bentley / ©The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

The popular Metro Vancouver-filmed teen drama Riverdale has suspended production, after a someone working on the series came in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Production company Warner Brothers said the worker was currently being medically evaluated.

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” said a Warner Brothers spokesperson in an email.

B.C. health officials announce 7 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 46

“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority.”

According to B.C. production tracking website What’s Filming, Riverdale was meant to wrap production on April 4.

Global News has requested comment from B.C.’s film unions.

Riverdale, currently its fourth season, is considered one of the B.C. film industries major successes.

A report produced by accounting firm MNP LLP in 2017 found that the production’s first season creatied more than 1,000 jobs and doing business with 773 firms in 31 B.C. communities.

