Calgary police seeking help finding missing woman

Calgary police are asking the public for information about a woman last seen nearly a week ago.
Vanessa Rochelle Henry was reported missing on Monday, but officers say she was last seen leaving a home in the 2000 block of 42 Street S.E. on Thursday, March 5 at about 5 a.m.
The 39-year-old hasn’t been seen or heard from since, and police say they’re concerned for her welfare.
Henry is described as being 5’3″ tall, 105 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and blond and or brown hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
