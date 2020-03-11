Menu

Canada

Calgary police seeking help finding missing woman

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 8:44 pm
Vanessa Rochelle Henry was last seen on Thursday, March 5. . Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are asking the public for information about a woman last seen nearly a week ago.

Vanessa Rochelle Henry was reported missing on Monday, but officers say she was last seen leaving a home in the 2000 block of 42 Street S.E. on Thursday, March 5 at about 5 a.m.

The 39-year-old hasn’t been seen or heard from since, and police say they’re concerned for her welfare.

Henry is described as being 5’3″ tall, 105 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and blond and or brown hair.

Vanessa Rochelle Henry was last seen on Thursday, March 5. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

