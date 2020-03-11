Man charged in connection with hatchet attack at Wainwright convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man from Cadogan, Alta., has been charged with several offences, including attempted murder, after an assault at a Wainwright, Alta., convenience store involving a hatchet.

At about 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Wainwright RCMP officers were dispatched to a store on 10 Street after someone reported an injured man there.

“Police arrived and located an adult male victim with serious non-life threatening injuries,” RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday. “The victim was transported by EMS to an Edmonton hospital.

“It is alleged that the victim was hit with a hatchet by another patron while in the store after [a] verbal exchange had taken place.”

Police said a suspect was arrested in the area and a hatchet was also seized.

In addition to being accused of attempted murder, Nick Pollard is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Pollard was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Wainwright Provincial Court on March 19.