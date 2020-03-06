Menu

Canada

Woman injured in Innisfail shooting

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 6, 2020 5:18 pm
Innisfail RCMP are investigating a shooting that took place on Friday.
Innisfail RCMP are investigating a shooting that took place on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

RCMP said a woman is in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound early Friday morning in Innisfail, Alta.

The shooting took place in the area of Cannon Park. RCMP responded to the incident at around 5 a.m.

READ MORE: Calgary police searching for suspect vehicles following shooting at liquor store

After arriving on scene, RCMP said the victim had already been transported to the hospital by an unknown person and the suspect had fled the area.

A forensic investigation was completed, and the shooting is not believed to be random.

RCMP said they feel there’s currently no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

