Woman injured in Innisfail shooting

RCMP said a woman is in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound early Friday morning in Innisfail, Alta.
The shooting took place in the area of Cannon Park. RCMP responded to the incident at around 5 a.m.
After arriving on scene, RCMP said the victim had already been transported to the hospital by an unknown person and the suspect had fled the area.
A forensic investigation was completed, and the shooting is not believed to be random.
RCMP said they feel there’s currently no risk to the general public.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.
