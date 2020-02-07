Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man found dead in Lethbridge home after reported shooting: police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 11:18 am
Updated February 7, 2020 11:19 am
Lethbridge police are investigating an apparent homicide following an incident at a west side home Thursday night.
Lethbridge police are investigating an apparent homicide following an incident at a west side home Thursday night. Global News

Lethbridge police are investigating the death of a man in an apparent shooting on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of University Drive West at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, was found dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Lethbridge police investigate suspected dog poisoning

In a Friday news release, police said the death is not believed to be random and that the victim knew his killer.

As of Friday at 9 a.m., officers remained on scene at the home on University Drive West, as well as a second residence along Henderson Lake Boulevard.

“There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing risk to neighbours or the public at either location,” the release stated.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Crime Suppression Team hits the streets of Lethbridge; chief said it couldn’t wait

Police said no suspects are in custody.

An autopsy is expected to be completed on Friday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingHomicideDeathLethbridge CrimeLethbridge Police ServiceLethbridge PoliceLethbridge HomicideLethbridge deathLethbridge shootingLethbridge shooting death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.