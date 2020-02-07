Man found dead in Lethbridge home after reported shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police are investigating the death of a man in an apparent shooting on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of University Drive West at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, was found dead at the scene.

In a Friday news release, police said the death is not believed to be random and that the victim knew his killer.

As of Friday at 9 a.m., officers remained on scene at the home on University Drive West, as well as a second residence along Henderson Lake Boulevard.

“There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing risk to neighbours or the public at either location,” the release stated.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

An autopsy is expected to be completed on Friday.