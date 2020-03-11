Menu

Health

2020 Alberta Summer Games in Lethbridge still planning for July

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 7:31 pm
The 2020 Alberta Summer Games are slated for Lethbridge.
The 2020 Alberta Summer Games are slated for Lethbridge. Courtesy: Alberta Summer Games

Major events take time to plan and often preparations start years in advance. One of those events is the Alberta Summer Games, set to be hosted in Lethbridge this July. Steve Dudas, the manager of the Lethbridge 2020 Alberta Summer Games Society said as of right now, its business as usual and the games are slated to move ahead as scheduled.

He said the committee is keeping a close eye on the spread of COVID-19, but so far, no decision to cancel or delay the games has been made. He added that decision would be made by the province’s chief medical officer, as the games run under the ministry of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women.

Dudas previously told Global News roughly 2,200 athletes, about 600 coaches and 200 officials are expected to be in Lethbridge for the games.

Other major events in Lethbridge being hosted at the Enmax Centre are also going ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff at the Enmax said at this time there are no plans to cancel any events, nor have they had much concern from performers or organizations.

It said it will be sending out pre-show communications to patrons saying the venue is increasing the frequency and extent of cleanings and sanitizing — and additional hand sanitizing stations are located around the Enmax.

A number of big shows are set to take centre stage include Celtic illusion, The Glorious Sons and Chicago The Musical, as well as regularly scheduled Hurricanes games.

The Enmax said it is making the health and safety of guests and staff a top priority, but at this point, nothing is being cancelled.

