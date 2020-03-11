Police release images of woman suspected in Kitchener robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a woman they are looking to speak with in connection to an alleged robbery and assault which occurred in Kitchener in March.

Police say that a man and a woman entered the Factory Direct store on Victoria Street near Frederick Street on Mar. 4 at around 6 p.m.

They say the woman browsed the store, concealing merchandise as the man stood near the door, acting as a lookout.

As the couple attempted to leave the store, police say a store employee confronted the pair. The woman then removed pepper spray from her pocket and sprayed the victim before the couple fled the scene.

Police say the clerk did not suffer any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

On Mar. 9, police say officers arrested a 30-year-old Kitchener man in connection to the incident.

Police are still seeking the woman in the photos in connection with the incident.

She is being described as white, with long blond hair. She was wearing a black winter coat with fur around the collar.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.