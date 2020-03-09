Menu

Crime

Man in serious condition after shooting in Kitchener

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 10:20 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a man is in serious condition after a shooting in Kitchener Monday evening.

A spokesperson said emergency crews were called to a residential property on River Road East, near Frederick Street, at around 8 p.m. with reports gunshots were fired.

“The early investigation has revealed that there was an altercation inside the residence between the victim and the suspects, which then carried outside the building,” Cherri Greeno told Global News.

Waterloo police identify 19-year-old man as victim of fatal Kitchener shooting

“Upon arrival, police located a male with serious injuries.”

Greeno said multiple suspects were reported leaving the scene in two separate vehicles (a four-door silver car and a black SUV).

As of Monday night, police didn’t release descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

