Man in serious condition after shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say a man is in serious condition after a shooting in Kitchener Monday evening.

A spokesperson said emergency crews were called to a residential property on River Road East, near Frederick Street, at around 8 p.m. with reports gunshots were fired.

“The early investigation has revealed that there was an altercation inside the residence between the victim and the suspects, which then carried outside the building,” Cherri Greeno told Global News.

“Upon arrival, police located a male with serious injuries.”

Greeno said multiple suspects were reported leaving the scene in two separate vehicles (a four-door silver car and a black SUV).

As of Monday night, police didn’t release descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Male suspects seen leaving the area in two vehicles: described as four-door silver car and black SUV. Last seen driving on River Road towards Frederick Street. Detectives are currently on scene. Please call police or @WaterlooCrime with any information. More details to follow. https://t.co/VMLrgfHCoL — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) March 10, 2020