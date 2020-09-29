Saskatchewan election: Regina University

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

The Saskatchewan Party’s Tina Beaudry-Mellor seeks re-election in Regina University.

Boundaries

The Regina neighbourhoods of Hillsdale and Whitmore Park are in this riding. Regina University stretches from Arcola Avenue in the north to South City Limits Road in the south, to Albert Street in the west and Pilot Butte Creek South in the east.

Last Election

Beaudry-Mellor beat Saskatchewan NDP candidate Aleana Young by 424 votes. Turnout in the riding was 64.2 per cent.

History

Regina University was one of three new ridings created for the 2016 general election.

Candidates

NDP: ALEANA YOUNG​

School board trustee for the Regina Public School Division.

Director with Family Service Regina.

Serves on the City of Regina’s community leaders advisory committee and is a former director with Regina’s Downtown Business Improvement District.

Well-known local food writer (Verb Magazine), blogger, and TV guest.

Saskatchewan Party: TINA BEAUDRY-MELLOR​ Incumbent

Currently the minister of advanced education, as well as the minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan and the Status of Women Office.

Previously served as minister of social services.

Long time instructor in the department of politics and international studies at the University of Regina.

Former chair of Equal Voice as well as a former board member of the Saskatchewan Arts Board, the Community Investments Committee of the United Way and the Regina Transition House.

Tina has provided political analysis for radio, television and print media. She was a political analyst for Global Regina & Global Saskatoon for federal and provincial elections from 2007 to 2015.

PC Party: DEBBIE KNILL