2 East Vancouver Catholic schools close amid coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Two Catholic schools in East Vancouver have closed three days before Spring Break because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a message sent to parents of St. Francis of Assisi School, officials say the school will be closed this week after a parent tested positive for COVID-19.

4:07 Coronavirus: B.C. confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19, including 2 health care workers Coronavirus: B.C. confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19, including 2 health care workers

St. Francis officials closed the school out of an abundance of caution, saying Vancouver Coastal Health told them the “school community was at low risk.”

St. Francis is a feeder school to Notre Dame Regional Secondary School, which announced it was closed Wednesday for “precautionary health reasons,” according to a message on the school’s Facebook page.

The closures come a day after Glenylyon Norfolk School on Vancouver Island closed both of its campuses on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been advised that this does not appear to be a high-risk case based on the individual’s travel,” reads a letter sent by Glenn Zederayko, head of school. The letter went on to say test results should be available by Friday at the latest.

26:38 Extended: One-on-one with Dr. Bonnie Henry Extended: One-on-one with Dr. Bonnie Henry

Both schools expect to re-open when Spring Break ends March 30.

B.C. officials announced seven new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 39. Two of the new cases are believed to be incidents of community transmission.

–With files from Simon Little and Richard Zussman