Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, dead at 40

Send this page to someone via email

Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, died on Tuesday. She was 40.

Harris and Mayweather, 43, were in a relationship together between 1995 and 2010. They shared three children, Koraun, Zion and Jirah Mayweather.

The coroner’s office confirmed the death on Wednesday, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KABC-TV, according to the Associated Press.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station responded to a medical emergency call at 9:42 p.m. (PT) and discovered Harris, unresponsive, in her car, outside of her home in Los Angeles, Calif., according to the County Sheriffs Department.

*UPDATE* #LASD Homicide Bureau Responded to Death Investigation, 25700blk Oak Meadow Dr, #Valenciahttps://t.co/BLyAdXox4a — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) March 11, 2020

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the L.A. County Fire Department.

As of this writing, her cause of death is unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout their relationship, Harris accused Mayweather of abusing her on six separate occasions, according to the New York Post.

First, Mayweather was acquitted by a Nevada jury in July 2005 after being accused of hitting and kicking Harris during an argument outside a Las Vegas nightclub, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

At trial, Harris testified she had lied to police because she was angry Mayweather left her for another woman. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that deputy Bill Cassell told AP were not described as serious.

Floyd Mayweather attends the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, Calif. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Furthermore, In May 2015, Harris filed a lawsuit of US$20 million against Mayweather citing defamation, as reported by the Business Mirror.

Story continues below advertisement

Harris claimed she was a victim of slander after her former lover called her a “drug abuser” while discussing one of their previous domestic altercations during a press interview with Yahoo News. The 2010 attack landed Mayweather two months in jail in 2012.

In reference to the conviction, the retired athlete told Yahoo’s Katie Couric: “I’m Black. I’m rich. And I’m outspoken. Those are three strikes right there.”

Though he did not acknowledge or admit to attacking Harris, he claimed, “Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did.”

Mayweather concluded: “So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.”

Josie Harris, 2019. @josielharris / Instagram

Harris is survived by her three children, Koraun, Zion and Jirah Mayweather.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

— With files form the Associated Press