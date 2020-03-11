Menu

Entertainment

Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, dead at 40

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 8:19 pm
Josie Harris attends daughter Jirah Mayweather's sweet 16 birthday party in Valencia, Calif, on June 20, 2019. .
Josie Harris attends daughter Jirah Mayweather's sweet 16 birthday party in Valencia, Calif, on June 20, 2019. . Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, died on Tuesday. She was 40.

Harris and Mayweather, 43, were in a relationship together between 1995 and 2010. They shared three children, Koraun, Zion and Jirah Mayweather.

The coroner’s office confirmed the death on Wednesday, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KABC-TV, according to the Associated Press.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station responded to a medical emergency call at 9:42 p.m. (PT) and discovered Harris, unresponsive, in her car, outside of her home in Los Angeles, Calif., according to the County Sheriffs Department.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the L.A. County Fire Department.

As of this writing, her cause of death is unknown.

READ MORE: Post Malone addresses concerns about his health, says he’s ‘not on drugs’

Throughout their relationship, Harris accused Mayweather of abusing her on six separate occasions, according to the New York Post.

First, Mayweather was acquitted by a Nevada jury in July 2005 after being accused of hitting and kicking Harris during an argument outside a Las Vegas nightclub, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

At trial, Harris testified she had lied to police because she was angry Mayweather left her for another woman. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that deputy Bill Cassell told AP were not described as serious.

Floyd Mayweather attends the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Floyd Mayweather attends the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, Calif. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Furthermore, In May 2015, Harris filed a lawsuit of US$20 million against Mayweather citing defamation, as reported by the Business Mirror.

Harris claimed she was a victim of slander after her former lover called her a “drug abuser” while discussing one of their previous domestic altercations during a press interview with Yahoo News. The 2010 attack landed Mayweather two months in jail in 2012.

READ MORE: Max von Sydow, ‘Exorcist’ actor, dead at 90

In reference to the conviction, the retired athlete told Yahoo’s Katie Couric: “I’m Black. I’m rich. And I’m outspoken. Those are three strikes right there.”

Though he did not acknowledge or admit to attacking Harris, he claimed, “Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did.”

Mayweather concluded: “So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.”

Josie Harris, 2019.
Josie Harris, 2019. @josielharris / Instagram

Harris is survived by her three children, Koraun, Zion and Jirah Mayweather.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

— With files form the Associated Press

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
